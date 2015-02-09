2/7/15 2A SECTION 7 WRESTLING RESULTS

Team Scores 1. Albia 198.0 2. Knoxville 179.0 3. PCM 161.0 4. Chariton 151.5 5. Centerville 129.0 6. Davis County 68.0

Albia has 7 District Qualifiers. There are as follows:

120–Zach Oldham

138–Kyle Sinnott

145–Blake Lawless

152–Bryce Leshen

170–Ben Mason

195–Jacob West

220–Carter Isley

Results for Albia @ IHSAA 2A Sect. 7 (02/07/2015)

106: Storm Little (Albia) – 3rd Quarterfinals – Storm Little (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) over Storm Little (Albia) (Fall 1:29)

2nd Place Match – Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) over Storm Little (Albia) (RULE)

3rd Place Match – Storm Little (Albia) over Jakeb Fenton (PCM) (Fall 2:42)

120: Zach Oldham (Albia) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Zach Oldham (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Zach Oldham (Albia) received a bye

1st Place Match – Zach Oldham (Albia) over Michael Cope (Centerville) (MD 8-0)

132: Jacob Fisher (Albia) – 5th

Quarterfinals – Nick McDaniel (Chariton) over Jacob Fisher (Albia) (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Semis – Jacob Fisher (Albia) received a bye

5th Place Match – Jacob Fisher (Albia) received a bye

138: Kyle Sinnott (Albia) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Kyle Sinnott (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Kyle Sinnott (Albia) over Josh Morgan (Centerville) (Fall 4:00)

1st Place Match – Kyle Sinnott (Albia) over CodyRay Smith (Knoxville) (Fall 4:35)

145: Blake Lawless (Albia) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Blake Lawless (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Blake Lawless (Albia) over James Maggard (PCM) (Fall 0:48)

1st Place Match – Blake Lawless (Albia) over Kevin Woodhouse (Knoxville) (Dec 5-1)

152: Bryce Leshen (Albia) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Bryce Leshen (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Bryce Leshen (Albia) over Luke Kramer (PCM) (Fall 0:35)

1st Place Match – Bryce Leshen (Albia) over Riley Spaur (Knoxville) (Fall 0:33)

160: Christian Powless (Albia) – 3rd

Quarterfinals – Christian Powless (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Dylan Henderson (Davis County) over Christian Powless (Albia) (Fall 0:40)

2nd Place Match – Dylan Henderson (Davis County) over Christian Powless (Albia) (Fall 0:45)

3rd Place Match – Christian Powless (Albia) over Skyler Koder (PCM) (Fall 1:03)

170: Ben Mason (Albia) – 2nd

Quarterfinals – Ben Mason (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Ron Marshall (PCM) over Ben Mason (Albia) (Fall 0:49)

2nd Place Match – Ben Mason (Albia) over Cody Stevenson (Chariton) (TB-1 6-5)

3rd Place Match – Ben Mason (Albia) over Cameron Brown (Knoxville) (Fall 2:48)

195: Jacob West (Albia) – 2nd

Quarterfinals – Jacob West (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Jacob West (Albia) over Clayton Welch (PCM) (Fall 2:16)

1st Place Match – Travis Poffenbarger (Knoxville) over Jacob West (Albia) (Fall 3:10)

2nd Place Match – Jacob West (Albia) over Clayton Welch (PCM) (RULE)

220: Carter Isley (Albia) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Carter Isley (Albia) received a bye

Semifinals – Carter Isley (Albia) over Wyatt Dollins-Ewoldt (Centerville) (Fall 0:29)

1st Place Match – Carter Isley (Albia) over Trevin Nance (Chariton) (Inj. Def.)

285: Trever Blackford (Albia) – 3rd

Quarterfinals – Trever Blackford (Albia) over Chris Wright (Chariton) (Dec 3-1)

Semifinals – Brock Caviness (Knoxville) over Trever Blackford (Albia) (Fall 1:00)

2nd Place Match – Ben Kincart (Davis County) over Trever Blackford (Albia) (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Trever Blackford (Albia) over Trent Malone (PCM) (M. For.)

You can browse the entire event on Trackwrestling using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=146495009

Coach Wenger’s Comments:

For the most part, we felt like we had a very productive day. This team does a pretty good job of fighting. They knew that their seasons were on the line and they responded very well. I’ll take kids like that any time. As we look forward, things will only get tougher. If they show the same kind of fight, I like their chances to move on.

Up Next: 2/10–@Regional Duals v. Washington (@Mediapolis)

2/14–@Districts (Fairfield)