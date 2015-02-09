2/7/15 2A SECTION 7 WRESTLING RESULTS
Results for Albia @ IHSAA 2A Sect. 7 (02/07/2015)
|Team Scores
|1.
|Albia
|198.0
|2.
|Knoxville
|179.0
|3.
|PCM
|161.0
|4.
|Chariton
|151.5
|5.
|Centerville
|129.0
|6.
|Davis County
|68.0
Albia has 7 District Qualifiers. There are as follows:
120–Zach Oldham
138–Kyle Sinnott
145–Blake Lawless
152–Bryce Leshen
170–Ben Mason
195–Jacob West
220–Carter Isley
106: Storm Little (Albia) – 3rd Quarterfinals – Storm Little (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) over Storm Little (Albia) (Fall 1:29)
2nd Place Match – Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) over Storm Little (Albia) (RULE)
3rd Place Match – Storm Little (Albia) over Jakeb Fenton (PCM) (Fall 2:42)
120: Zach Oldham (Albia) – 1st
Quarterfinals – Zach Oldham (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Zach Oldham (Albia) received a bye
1st Place Match – Zach Oldham (Albia) over Michael Cope (Centerville) (MD 8-0)
132: Jacob Fisher (Albia) – 5th
Quarterfinals – Nick McDaniel (Chariton) over Jacob Fisher (Albia) (Fall 1:21)
Cons. Semis – Jacob Fisher (Albia) received a bye
5th Place Match – Jacob Fisher (Albia) received a bye
138: Kyle Sinnott (Albia) – 1st
Quarterfinals – Kyle Sinnott (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Kyle Sinnott (Albia) over Josh Morgan (Centerville) (Fall 4:00)
1st Place Match – Kyle Sinnott (Albia) over CodyRay Smith (Knoxville) (Fall 4:35)
145: Blake Lawless (Albia) – 1st
Quarterfinals – Blake Lawless (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Blake Lawless (Albia) over James Maggard (PCM) (Fall 0:48)
1st Place Match – Blake Lawless (Albia) over Kevin Woodhouse (Knoxville) (Dec 5-1)
152: Bryce Leshen (Albia) – 1st
Quarterfinals – Bryce Leshen (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Bryce Leshen (Albia) over Luke Kramer (PCM) (Fall 0:35)
1st Place Match – Bryce Leshen (Albia) over Riley Spaur (Knoxville) (Fall 0:33)
160: Christian Powless (Albia) – 3rd
Quarterfinals – Christian Powless (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Dylan Henderson (Davis County) over Christian Powless (Albia) (Fall 0:40)
2nd Place Match – Dylan Henderson (Davis County) over Christian Powless (Albia) (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match – Christian Powless (Albia) over Skyler Koder (PCM) (Fall 1:03)
170: Ben Mason (Albia) – 2nd
Quarterfinals – Ben Mason (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Ron Marshall (PCM) over Ben Mason (Albia) (Fall 0:49)
2nd Place Match – Ben Mason (Albia) over Cody Stevenson (Chariton) (TB-1 6-5)
3rd Place Match – Ben Mason (Albia) over Cameron Brown (Knoxville) (Fall 2:48)
195: Jacob West (Albia) – 2nd
Quarterfinals – Jacob West (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Jacob West (Albia) over Clayton Welch (PCM) (Fall 2:16)
1st Place Match – Travis Poffenbarger (Knoxville) over Jacob West (Albia) (Fall 3:10)
2nd Place Match – Jacob West (Albia) over Clayton Welch (PCM) (RULE)
220: Carter Isley (Albia) – 1st
Quarterfinals – Carter Isley (Albia) received a bye
Semifinals – Carter Isley (Albia) over Wyatt Dollins-Ewoldt (Centerville) (Fall 0:29)
1st Place Match – Carter Isley (Albia) over Trevin Nance (Chariton) (Inj. Def.)
285: Trever Blackford (Albia) – 3rd
Quarterfinals – Trever Blackford (Albia) over Chris Wright (Chariton) (Dec 3-1)
Semifinals – Brock Caviness (Knoxville) over Trever Blackford (Albia) (Fall 1:00)
2nd Place Match – Ben Kincart (Davis County) over Trever Blackford (Albia) (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match – Trever Blackford (Albia) over Trent Malone (PCM) (M. For.)
You can browse the entire event on Trackwrestling using the following link.
http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=146495009
Coach Wenger’s Comments:
For the most part, we felt like we had a very productive day. This team does a pretty good job of fighting. They knew that their seasons were on the line and they responded very well. I’ll take kids like that any time. As we look forward, things will only get tougher. If they show the same kind of fight, I like their chances to move on.
Up Next: 2/10–@Regional Duals v. Washington (@Mediapolis)
2/14–@Districts (Fairfield)