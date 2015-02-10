WASHINGTON vs ALBIA Regional Duals Wrestling Results

Washington vs. Albia @ Regional Duals on 02/10/2015.

Washington (WASH) 39.00 Albia (ALBI) 18.00

182: Karlton Skubal (WASH) over Christian Powless (ALBI) (Fall 1:40) 195: Brad Skubal (WASH) over Terrin Pedilla (ALBI) (Fall 1:24) 220: Carter Isley (ALBI) over Grant Shive (WASH) (Fall 0:10) 285: Mitchell Huisenga (WASH) over Trever Blackford (ALBI) (Dec 3-2) 106: Alex Latcham (WASH) over Storm Little (ALBI) (Fall 1:06) 113: Cody Mellinger (WASH) over (ALBI) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Kiowa Keith (WASH) over (ALBI) (For.) 132: Michael Ellingson (WASH) over Jacob Fisher (ALBI) (Fall 0:36) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Michael Terrell (ALBI) over Jacob Hall (WASH) (Fall 1:52) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Blake Lawless (ALBI) over Bryce Rickey (WASH) (Dec 14-10) 170: Ben Mason (ALBI) over Tanner Murphy (WASH) (Dec 9-3)

