Travis Tritt Live in Ottumwa!

Dusty Guitar Promotions and the Bridge view Center are excited to announce CMA and Grammy award winning country artist, Travis Tritt will perform on Thursday, April 29 at 8PM in Ottumwa!

Enjoy a special evening featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting performing some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions.” The Grand Ole Opry member will also share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Tickets start at $39 and will go on sale on Friday, April 2 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office.