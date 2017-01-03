AG SHOW

KIIC is proud to bring you the Fourth Annual Regional Farm Show and Ag Expo to be held at Bridgeview Center Ottumwa January 27,28 2017. We are happy to continue combining efforts with the Cornbelt Cow-Calf Conference (46 years in the running) to bring attendees 1 big, 2-day show. The benefit for vendors is that you are essentially getting 2 shows for the price of 1 - and booth fees remain virtually unchanged if paid by December 15th. Existing KIIC customers get 25% off their booth fee*. Sessions are being finalized and will be announced soon. CLICK HERE; VENDOR REGISTRATION 2017-farm-show-booth Combining the two events has several benefits: MORE ATTENDEES: CCCC ...