ALBIA 2A DISTRICT WRESTLING RESULTS

Posted by admin on February 16, 2015 · Leave a Comment

Results for Albia @ IHSAA 2A Dist. 4 (02/14/2015)

106: Storm Little (Albia) – 4th

Semifinals – Josh Keller (Columbus Community) over Storm Little (Albia) (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match – Alex Latcham (Washington) over Storm Little (Albia) (Fall 1:34)

120: Zach Oldham (Albia) – 3rd

Semifinals – Kyle Anderson (Washington) over Zach Oldham (Albia) (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match – Zach Oldham (Albia) over Michael Cope (Centerville) (Fall 3:49)

138: Kyle Sinnott (Albia) – 4th

Semifinals – Trey Van Weelden (Washington) over Kyle Sinnott (Albia) (Dec 7-0) 3rd Place Match – CodyRay Smith (Knoxville) over Kyle Sinnott (Albia) (MD 12-3)

145: Blake Lawless (Albia) – 1st

Semifinals – Blake Lawless (Albia) over Tristan Garcia (West Burlington/Notre Dame) (TF 17-2 5:49) 1st Place Match – Blake Lawless (Albia) over Kevin Woodhouse (Knoxville) (MD 17-5)

152: Bryce Leshen (Albia) – 1st

Semifinals – Bryce Leshen (Albia) over Tristan Ledger (Fairfield) (Fall 0:20) 1st Place Match – Bryce Leshen (Albia) over Bradly Conley (Mediapolis) (Dec 3-1)

170: Ben Mason (Albia) – 4th

Semifinals – Luke Erickson (Mediapolis) over Ben Mason (Albia) (Fall 0:36) 3rd Place Match – Ron Marshall (PCM) over Ben Mason (Albia) (Fall 0:38)

195: Jacob West (Albia) – 4th

Semifinals – Steven Holloway (Mediapolis) over Jacob West (Albia) (Fall 0:27) 3rd Place Match – Travis Poffenbarger (Knoxville) over Jacob West (Albia) (Fall 3:34)

220: Carter Isley (Albia) – 1st

Semifinals – Carter Isley (Albia) over Michael Fritz (Fairfield) (Fall 0:38) 1st Place Match – Carter Isley (Albia) over Gage Jarrett (West Burlington/Notre Dame) (Fall 0:57)

You can browse the entire event on Trackwrestling using the following link.

http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=146525009